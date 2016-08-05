Aug 5 Chris Urmson, an executive who was instrumental in building Google's self-driving car project, said on Friday he is leaving the team after seven and a half years.

Alphabet Inc's Google had named Urmson chief technical officer of the self-driving car project after it hired former Hyundai executive John Krafcik to be chief executive of the project.

Krafcik confirmed Urmson's departure in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

Urmson, in a blog post late Friday, said he was "ready for a fresh challenge." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by James Dalgleish)