* Visa joins MasterCard in Wallet effort
* Races rivals to mobile payments launch
Sept 19 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has enlisted Visa
Inc (V.N) in its effort to push mobile payments, striking an
agreement to allow Visa account-holders to pay for store
purchases with their smartphones.
Visa comes onboard a "Google Wallet" project already
supported by Citigroup, MasterCard, Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N)
and First Data. In May, the group announced a trial of a system
that lets shoppers store money on phones and pay at checkout.
Rival Isis, a venture between Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc
(T.N) and T-Mobile USA, has already signed partnerships with
all the major card networks, including MasterCard and Visa.
But while Sprint announced the launch of the Google Wallet
service on Monday, Isis has said its rival service will not
launch until early next year.
Google's system competes with plans by other top U.S. banks
and mobile phone companies and employs near-field communication
(NFC) technology, used widely in Asia. [ID:nN26241064]
On Monday, Google and Visa said the Internet search leader
had received a worldwide license to Visa's "paywave" -- similar
to Mastercard's PayPass -- enabling its installation on Android
smartphones. Customers link their credit or debit bank accounts
to Android phones with the Google Wallet app installed.
They can then tap their phones -- which come with an NFC
chip -- at specially installed terminals at checkout to effect
a purchase.
"This agreement extends Google Wallet to Visa account
holders worldwide," said Stephanie Tilenius, Google's vice
president of Commerce and Payments.
"This is a crucial step towards realizing our shared vision
for the future of mobile commerce."
For U.S. banks, mobile payments are a way to wean their
customers off the use of cash and generate more revenue.
Merchants pay banks a fee every time a shopper buys something
with a credit or debit card and Google said it would not take a
cut of those fees from the new pay-by-phone system.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Andre Grenon)