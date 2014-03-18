By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Voice-controlled
smartwatches that track heart rates and connect to phones and
tablets will debut later this year as Google Inc partners with
electronics, technology and fashion companies to take consumers
to the next promised frontier in computing.
Google on Tuesday unveiled plans to help develop
the watches and other wearable computers based on its Android
mobile operating system, which already runs more than three out
of four smartphones sold worldwide.
The Android Wear project is open to software makers to
create apps for the watches, putting Google at the forefront of
efforts to jumpstart the nascent wearable computing market.
The news comes as speculation swirls around iPhone-maker
Apple Inc's plans for wearable computers, including a
smartwatch of its own. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has
promised new "product categories" later this year.
A video posted on Google's blog on Tuesday showed people
speaking into their watches to check sports scores, control
music, send replies to text messages and even open their home
garages.
By aligning itself with a broad spectrum of partners to
develop the smartwatches, Google is hoping to replicate the
success that helped make its free Android software the most
popular smartphone operating system, analysts said.
LG Electronics said on Tuesday it would introduce its first
Android watch, the G Watch, in the second quarter. Motorola said
its Moto 360 Android watch would be available this summer.
Fossil Group Inc, which makes watches, handbags and
other accessories, also announced that it was working with
Google on Android devices.
Many believe wearable computers represent the next big shift
in technology, just as smartphones evolved from personal
computers, but efforts by various companies so far have had
mixed results.
Samsung was among the first to sell a smartwatch for
consumers, but its maiden effort, the Galaxy Gear, was widely
panned by reviewers.
Google's announcement "definitely gives wearables a status
that it's a market in its own right and it needs to be treated
with the respect that a separate operating system branch gives
it," said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Kantar World Panel.
FITNESS TRACKERS
Android smartwatches will connect wirelessly to a mobile
phone and can be outfitted with a variety of sensors, Google
said. That means that apps developed for Android watches will be
able to monitor fitness and health information such as a
wearer's heart rate or distance jogged.
Google released an Android Wear Developer Preview on
Tuesday, saying it would allow software makers to begin creating
specialized apps for the watches.
Google has also been developing Google Glass, a small
stamp-sized screen attached to a pair of eyeglass frames. Google
Glass can record video, access email, provide turn-by-turn
driving directions and retrieve info from the Web by connecting
wirelessly to a user's cell phone, but it has also raised
concerns ranging from privacy intrusions to distracted driving.
Smartwatches have a better chance of catching on with the
general public than Google Glass, said Ramon Llamas, an analyst
with industry research firm IDC.
"It's a really cool idea, but there's something that creeps
people out about it," Llamas said of Google Glass.
The success of smartwatches will depend on the device's
price, battery life and the appeal of the watches' designs, he
said.
Motorola said it would share more details about its
forthcoming Moto 360 smartwatch when it holds a special online
press conference on Wednesday. Google recently announced plans
to sell its Motorola business to Chinese PC-maker Lenovo Group
Ltd.
Juniper Research expects more than 130 million smart
wearable devices will ship by 2018. Moreover, global shipments
of wearable "smart glasses" alone will reach 10 million each
year by 2018, compared with an estimated 87,000 in 2013,
according to the research firm.
MUST HAVE OR NICE TO HAVE?
Google, whose projects range from self-driving cars to
robots, likely sees smartwatches as part of the future evolution
of computing, said Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler. But he
said it remained to be seen whether smartwatches will become an
indispensable digital accessory or a "nice-to-have" gadget.
"At this point I would still view it as a niche product," he
said.
Among the more than 10 companies that are partnering with
Google on Android watches are Samsung Electronics Co
, HTC Corp, Asustek Computer Inc,
Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Corp
and Mediatek Inc.
Qualcomm and its manufacturing customers are working on
"multiple" wearable devices based on its Snapdragon processors,
spokesman Jon Carvill said. He declined to elaborate.
"We've barely scratched the surface of what's possible with
mobile technology," Google said in a post on its official blog
on Tuesday. "That's why we're so excited about wearables - they
understand the context of the world around you, and you can
interact with them simply and efficiently, with just a glance or
a spoken word."
Shares of Google closed 1.6 percent higher at $1,211.22 on
Tuesday. Shares of Fossil Group rose 4.6 percent to $118.04.