WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. government obtained
secret court orders to force Google Inc and a small
Internet provider to hand over information from email accounts
of a WikiLeaks volunteer, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Monday.
The U.S. request included email addresses of people that
Jacob Appelbaum, a volunteer for the campaigning website, had
corresponded with in the past two years, but not the full
emails, the newspaper said, citing documents it had reviewed.
Internet provider Sonic said it fought the government order
legally and lost, and was forced to turn over information, the
company's chief executive, Dane Jasper, told the newspaper.
Appelbaum, 28, has not been charged with any wrongdoing, the
daily said.
Google, the world's No.1 Web-search engine, declined to
comment on the matter, the Wall Street Journal said.
WikiLeaks last year angered the U.S. government by making
public tens of thousands of secret U.S. files and diplomatic
cables that embarrassed Washington, as well as a classified
video of a contested American military operation in Iraq.
The Google order dated Jan. 4, 2011, directed the search
giant to turn over IP address from which Appelbaum logged into
his Gmail.com account and the email and IP addresses of the
users with whom he communicated dating back to Nov. 1, 2009.
It isn't clear whether Google fought the order or turned
over documents, the Journal said.
The controversial court orders are expected to add fuel to a
growing debate over a controversial law -- the Electronic
Communications Privacy Act -- that allows the U.S. government to
secretly obtain information from people's email and cellphones
without a search warrant.
This year, micro-blogging website Twitter fought a similar
court order to hand over details of the accounts of several
WikiLeaks supporters, including Appelbaum, as part of a criminal
investigation launched by the Department of Justice into the
major leaking of confidential U.S. documents.
Appelbaum is a developer for the Tor Project Inc., a
nonprofit organisation that provides free tools that help people
maintain their anonymity online, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Twitter has not turned over information from the accounts of
the Wikileaks supporters, the newspaper said, citing people
familiar with the investigation.
