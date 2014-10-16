(Repeats story that originally ran on Wednesday)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Google Inc
is preparing to test new technology that may provide
the foundation for a wireless version of its high-speed "Fiber"
Internet service, according to telecommunication experts who
scrutinized the company's regulatory filings.
In a public but little-noticed application with the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission on Monday, Google asked the
agency for permission to conduct tests in California across
different wireless spectrums, including a rarely-used
millimeter-wave frequency capable of transmitting large amounts
of data.
It is unclear from the heavily redacted filing what exactly
Google intends to do, but it does signal the Internet giant's
broader ambition of controlling Internet connectivity. The
technology it seeks to test could form the basis of a wireless
connection that can be broadcast to homes, obviating the need
for an actual ground cable or fiber connection, experts say.
By beaming Internet services directly into homes, Google
would open a new path now thoroughly dominated by Verizon
, AT&T, Comcast and other entrenched cable
and broadband providers. It could potentially offer a quicker
and cheaper way to deliver high-speed Internet service, a
potential threat to the cable-telecoms oligopoly, experts said.
"From a radio standpoint it's the closest thing to fiber
there is," said Stephen Crowley, a wireless engineer and
consultant who monitors FCC filings, noting that millimeter
frequencies can transmit data over short distances at speeds of
several gigabits per second.
"You could look at it as a possible wireless extension of
their Google Fiber wireless network, as a way to more
economically serve homes. Put up a pole in a neighborhood,
instead of having to run fiber to each home," said Crowley.
Craig Barratt, the head of the Google Access and Energy
division leading the effort to offer high-speed fiber networks
in Kansas City and other locations, signed off as the authorized
person submitting Google's FCC application.
The world's No.1 Internet search engine has expanded into
providing consumers with services such as Internet access. The
company said it wants to roll out its high-speed Internet
service to more than 30 U.S. cities, and in 2013 it struck a
deal to provide free wireless Internet access to 7,000 Starbucks
cafes across America.
Earlier this year, technology news website The Information
reported that Google was exploring ways to offer a full-fledged
wireless service, with voice and Internet access, in markets
where the company already offers its Fiber service.
Google's application to conduct the 180-day test is heavily
redacted to protect confidential information that Google said
would provide "valuable insight into Google's technology
innovations and potential business plans and strategy."
The purpose of the test is so that Google can "expeditiously
test radios in a way that is likely to contribute to the
development, extension, expansion or utilization of the radio
art," Google stated cryptically in one of the filings.
Google declined to comment on the FCC filing.
COULD BE JUST BASIC RESEARCH
Wireless experts noted that the tests could simply be basic
research that does not ultimately lead to new products or
services. In the past, Google has submitted applications with
the FCC to test wireless communications.
The latest test, which Google hopes to begin on Nov. 13,
will include three sites in the San Francisco Bay Area,
including one in San Mateo county and two locations a half-mile
apart which appear to be on Google's Mountain View, California
campus. Google said the effort will use radio transmitters
operating in the 5.8 GHz frequency, the 24.2 GHz frequency and
in the millimeter wave bands of 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz,
according to the application.
Millimeter wave frequencies work best over short distances,
such as a few city blocks, and require a direct line-of-sight
connection to a receiver. But multiple such devices placed next
to each other, atop buildings could provide an alternative to
in-the-ground fiber cables used for shuttling data throughout a
city as well as for delivering Internet access directly to
residences, theorized several wireless experts.
"This could be anything from something relatively small
scale, like a way to supplement their existing fiber system to
something like how to put a wireless cloud around your city that
leverages your fiber backbone," said Harold Feld, a senior vice
president at Public Knowledge, a non-profit that focuses on
broadband access and competition issues and which receives
funding from tech companies including Google.
The FCC is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday about the
use of wireless spectrum above 24 GHz for mobile services,
including ways the agency can facilitate the development and
deployment of technology using such frequencies.
Google noted that the tests are for narrow-bandwidth
transmissions. According to Crowley, the application suggests
that Google will not be transmitting data over the networks, but
sending simple pings between locations to gauge how the signals
travel over distances and in different terrains.
Google appears to be trying to get ahead of the competition
in understanding the potential to use the millimeter frequencies
now being discussed by the FCC, said Public Knowledge's Feld.
"If they can pull it off, they will have a potentially very
innovative next-generation delivery system," he said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)