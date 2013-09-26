By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 A federal judge on
Thursday refused to dismiss most of a lawsuit against Google Inc
over allegations the company improperly scanned the
content of customers' emails in order to place ads.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California ruled
that the proposed class action lawsuit against Google can
proceed. She rejected Google's argument that its users had
consented to having their email read for the purposes of
targeted advertising.
"We're disappointed in this decision and are considering our
options," Google spokesman Matt Kallman said in an email.
Litigation brought by nine plaintiffs, some Gmail users,
some not, was consolidated before Koh earlier this year. The
plaintiffs maintain Google violated several laws, including
federal anti-wiretapping statutes by systematically crossing the
"creepy line" to read private email messages in order to profit,
according to court documents.
Google moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing in part that
the plaintiffs had consented to the scanning when they agreed to
Google's terms of service. Koh disagreed.
"Nothing in the policies suggests that Google intercepts
email communication in transit between users, and in fact, the
policies obscure Google's intent to engage in such
interceptions," the judge wrote.
Koh did dismiss two claims brought by the plaintiffs but
gave them an opportunity to refile them with additional facts.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: Google Inc. Gmail Litigation, 13-md-2430.