By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Google Inc
launched an initiative on Wednesday to make smartphones
running its Android software more appealing to corporations, a
move that could help extend the Internet company's reach into
workplaces.
Google said on its official blog that its Android for Work
program will provide improved security and management features
for corporations that want to give their employees Android
smartphones. Smartphones supported by the new initiative will be
able to keep an employee's work and personal apps separate, and
a special Android for Work app will allow businesses to oversee
key tools such as email, calendar and contacts.
Google said it is partnering with more than two dozen
companies including Blackberry Ltd, Citrix Systems Inc
, Box Inc.
Google's Android software is the world's most popular mobile
operating system, but many corporations, which have significant
security and device management requirements, give their
employees smartphones made by Blackberry or Apple Inc.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andrew Hay)