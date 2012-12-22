Dec 21 Google Inc is working with
recently acquired Motorola on a handset codenamed "X-phone",
aimed at grabbing market share from Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google acquired Motorola in May for $12.5 billion to bolster
its patent portfolio as its Android mobile operating system
competes with rivals such as Apple and Samsung.
The Journal quoted the people saying that Motorola is
working on two fronts: devices that will be sold by carrier
partner Verizon Wireless, and on the X phone.
Motorola plans to enhance the X Phone with its recent
acquisition of Viewdle, an imaging and gesture-recognition
software developer. The new handset is due out sometime next
year, the business daily said, citing a person familiar with the
plans.
Motorola is also expected to work on an "X" tablet after the
phone. Google Chief Executive Larry Page is said to have
promised a significant marketing budget for the unit, the
newspaper said quoting the persons.
Google was not immediately reachable for comments outside
regular U.S. business hours.