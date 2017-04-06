April 6 Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on
Thursday it would place ads on videos only if they reach 10,000
views as it tries to weed out channels that make money by
stealing content from other sources.
The video streaming service also said once a video channel
crosses the threshold, it would review the content to see if it
qualifies for the placement of ads. bit.ly/2o7vqI2
"By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that
there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators," Ariel
Bardin, YouTube's vice president of product management, said in
a blog post.
YouTube also said it would add a review process for new
creators who apply to be in the YouTube Partner Program in a few
weeks.
The YouTube Partner Program lets creators monetize content
on YouTube in many ways, including advertisements, paid
subscriptions and merchandise.
Any revenue earned on channels with under 10,000 views up
until Thursday will not be impacted, YouTube said.
Google has come under intense scrutiny for ads appearing
alongside videos on YouTube carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic
messages recently, forcing a number of companies to suspend
their digital ads on the video streaming service.
The company vowed an overhaul of its practices last month,
saying it has started an extensive review of its advertising
policies.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)