Sept 6 Google Inc's YouTube is planning to provide advertisers with data on how many of the ads on its internet video service can be seen by viewers, in response to advertiser complaints, according to the Financial Times.

The online story, which cited unnamed people familiar with YouTube's plans, said the company plans to allow third-party verification groups to insert code on its website, which would let them collect data on the position and context of ads.

It said that the move is expected to start by year-end and could attract verification companies including ComScore, DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science.

The plan is a response to complaints from advertisers, including Unilever and Kellogg Co, according to the story.

In a statement late on Sunday, YouTube said viewability had long been a concern for its clients, adding: "We're committed to meeting all of our clients' measurement needs through a combination of product innovation and industry partnerships."

It also said it had further efforts planned and was "taking our clients' feedback into account as we continue to roll out new solutions."