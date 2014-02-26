Feb 26 Google Inc was ordered by a U.S.
federal appeals court to remove an anti-Islamic film that had
sparked protests in the Middle East from its YouTube website.
By a 2-1 vote, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals rejected Google's assertion that the removal of the film
"Innocence of Muslims" amounted to a prior restraint of speech
that violated the U.S. Constitution.
The plaintiff, Cindy Lee Garcia, had objected to the film
after learning that it incorporated a clip she had made for a
different movie, which had been partially dubbed and in which
she appeared to be asking "Is your Mohammed a child molester?"
A lower court had refused Garcia's request that Google
remove the film from YouTube. But the 9th Circuit said Garcia
was likely to prevail on her copyright claim, and having already
faced "serious threats against her life" faced irreparable harm
absent an injunction.