By Jonathan Stempel and Dan Levine
Feb 26 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ordered
Google Inc to remove from its YouTube video-sharing
website an anti-Islamic film that had sparked protests across
the Muslim world.
By a 2-1 vote, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals rejected Google's assertion that the removal of the film
"Innocence of Muslims" amounted to a prior restraint of speech
that violated the U.S. Constitution.
The plaintiff, Cindy Lee Garcia, had objected to the film
after learning that it incorporated a clip she had made for a
different movie, which had been partially dubbed and in which
she appeared to be asking: "Is your Mohammed a child molester?"
In a statement, Google said: "We strongly disagree with this
ruling and will fight it."
Cris Armenta, a lawyer for Garcia, said she is delighted
with the decision.
"Ordering YouTube and Google to take down the film was the
right thing to do," Armenta said in an email. "The propaganda
film differs so radically from anything that Ms. Garcia could
have imagined when the director told her that she was being cast
in the innocent adventure film."
The controversial film, billed as a film trailer, depicted
the Prophet Mohammed as a fool and a sexual deviant. It sparked
a torrent of anti-American unrest among Muslims in Egypt, Libya
and other countries in 2012.
That outbreak coincided with an attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the
U.S. ambassador to Libya. U.S. and other foreign embassies were
also stormed in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is considered
blasphemous.
Google had refused to remove the film from YouTube, despite
pressure from the White House and others, though it blocked the
trailer in Egypt, Libya and certain other countries.
In court filings, Google argued that Garcia appeared in the
film for five seconds, and that while she might have legal
claims against the director, she should not win a copyright
lawsuit against Google.
The film has now become an important part of public debate,
Google argued, and should not be taken down.
"Our laws permit even the vilest criticisms of governments,
political leaders, and religious figures as legitimate exercises
in free speech," the company wrote.
But Garcia argued that her performance within the film was
independently copyrightable and that she retained an interest in
that copyright.
A lower court had refused her request that Google remove the
film from YouTube. In Wednesday's decision, however, 9th Circuit
Chief Judge Alex Kozinski said Garcia was likely to prevail on
her copyright claim, and having already faced "serious threats
against her life," faced irreparable harm absent an injunction.
He called it a rare and troubling case, given how Garcia had
been duped. "It's disappointing, though perhaps not surprising,
that Garcia needed to sue in order to protect herself and her
rights," he wrote.
The case is Garcia vs. Google Inc et al., 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 12-57302.