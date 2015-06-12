June 12 Google Inc said on Friday that it is launching a live streaming gaming service called "YouTube Gaming", creating a rival to Amazon.com Inc's Twitch service.

The service, which will be available in the form of an app as well as a website, will focus exclusively on gamers and gaming.

More than 25,000 games will each have their own page on the site, bringing videos and live streams about various titles together in a single space, Google said.

Users will be able to add games to their collection for quick access, subscribe to channels, and receive recommendations on new games based on the games and channels they follow.

"When you want something specific, you can search with confidence, knowing that typing "call" will show you "Call of Duty" and not "Call Me Maybe," Google said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1FYRqD4)

Amazon bought Twitch Interactive last year for $970 million, beating a rival bid from Google.

YouTube Gaming will available on the web, mobiles and tablets on both Android and iOS operating systems, according to a tweet from its official account. (bit.ly/1Fdtbk5)

The service will launch this summer, starting in the United States and UK. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)