MUNICH, Germany, June 30 Google won a
legal victory on Tuesday over German performing rights
organisation Gema, which had sought to make the company's
video-sharing service YouTube pay each time users watched music
videos by artists it represents.
A Munich court rejected Gema's demand that YouTube pay 0.375
euro cents ($0.004) per view of certain videos. In its claim,
Gema had picked out a sample of 1,000 videos which it said would
cost YouTube around 1.6 million euros.
YouTube counts more than 1 billion users worldwide and says
300 hours of video are uploaded to its site every minute.
Since launching in 2005, YouTube has faced multiple lawsuits
from artists and music labels who say it makes money at their
expense, even as it has emerged as one of the most popular for
fans to discover new music by their favourite artists.
The Google-owned video service has introduced schemes that
allow artists to earn money from advertising sold alongside
their videos but many in the music business argue this does not
go far enough.
U.S. music licensing group Global Music Rights, representing
some of the world's biggest artists from Pharrell Williams to
Taylor Swift has demanded that YouTube remove up to 20,000 songs
and threatened to sue the company for up to $1 billion.
YouTube and Germany's Gema are fighting several legal
battles, with a ruling in a Hamburg case expected on Wednesday.
Both parties have said they want to settle, but talks in the
past have failed.
The Munich court ruling, which has not yet been published in
full, may still be appealed by Gema.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan, editing
by David Evans)