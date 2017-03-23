March 23 U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson became the latest company to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.

Wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T said on Wednesday they would suspend digital advertising on YouTube, joining a list of well-known British brands such as retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc deserting Alphabet Inc's Google.

J&J said it wanted to ensure that its product advertising did not appear on channels that promote "offensive content." (bit.ly/2nqZNJD)

Google has come under fire for ads appearing alongside videos on YouTube carrying homophobic or anti-Semitic messages. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)