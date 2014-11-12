SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday it will reconsider an order directing Google Inc to remove an anti-Islamic film from its YouTube video sharing service.

Earlier this year a three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ordered Google to take down the film, which had sparked protests across the Muslim world. An 11-judge panel will rehear the YouTube case, the court said. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)