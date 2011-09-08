* Zagat finally finds a deep-pocketed buyer
* OpenTable shares get hammered
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 8 Google Inc (GOOG.O) has
bought popular dining ratings authority Zagat, adding a
valuable brand to its content offerings and bolstering its push
into the rapidly growing local commerce market.
Local commerce offers services such as finding a discount
from a nearby store, or a review of a neighborhood eatery, and
the world's No. 1 search engine plans to compete in this market
against Yelp and OpenTable.
The deal, for which Google did not provide financial
information, gives it valuable content about restaurants,
hotels and nightclubs that can be paired with its popular
online maps and mobile search services.
Google needs to provide more than just directions to
consumers seeking information about restaurants and other local
businesses, said Marissa Mayer, Google's VP of Local, Maps and
Location services, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.
"It's also (about) getting them a sense of the place. A
sense of what to expect," said Mayer. "Zagat reviews, in a few
short lines and a few scores, gives you a great sense of a
place very quickly when you're on the go."
The move is part of Google's push to adapt its online
services for a world in which consumers increasingly access the
Web on mobile phones such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and
rely on social networking services such as Facebook to get
information from friends.
Last month, Google announced plans to acquire mobile phone
manufacturer Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. The
deal, if approved by regulators, will allow Google to produce
its own line of smartphones based on its Android software.
"A reasonable person would say that Google may never beat
apple in product design by itself. At least not for a
sustainable period of time. But Google could better integrate
content and have that become another reason to buy those
devices," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jordan Rohan.
The 32-year-old Zagat, which polls consumers and compiles
reviews about restaurants around the world, will become a
cornerstone of Google's "local offering", Google said.
"This underscores Google's local and mobile initiatives,"
said Brian Pitz, an analyst at UBS, who expected the
acquisition to provide a boost to Google Maps as customers look
for restaurants. Last year, Google moved Mayer, a top search
executive, to head its local initiatives.
Google needs reviews and other content for its "Google
Places" websites, in part to fend off criticism. It has been
accused of using comments from review sites such as Yelp,
essentially siphoning off their readers and, more importantly,
their clicks. Google has toned down its borrowing of comments
recently, Pitz said.
The Federal Trade Commission has been looking into the
issue as part of a broad antitrust investigation, a source
familiar with the probe has said.
The move raises the question of whether the search giant
will start its own restaurant reservation service, building on
existing ties with restaurants that advertise on it.
The shares of restaurant-booking service OpenTable, which
also publishes reviews and ratings, cllsed down more than 8
percent at $57.50 on Thursday after hitting a low of 54.50
earlier in the day.
OpenTable is already reeling from financial results that
have disappointed investors this year and the departure in May
of CEO Jeffrey Jordan, who joined venture-capital firm
Andreessen Horowitz. Jordan remains chairman.
Pitz said expanding into reservations would require extra
steps such as building out reservation software and getting
restaurants to install it, as well as building different
relationships with the restaurants.
"It's apples and oranges," he said.
While much of Zagat's content is free and available to
anyone, some content remains behind a paywall and it was
unclear if Google would remove it.
Founded by Tim and Nina Zagat, the eponymous service
provides the familiar burgundy pocket-sized guides to
restaurants in more than 100 cities. It may be one of the
earliest forms of user-generated content, Google Vice President
Marissa Mayer said in a blog post on Thursday.
Zagat gave Google a tongue-in-cheek rating on its home page
on Thursday, awarding the Internet company a maximum 30-point
rating for its "local, social, mobile and usefulness"
categories. Industry analysts regard the local, social and
mobile markets as some of the fastest-growing areas of the
technology sector.
"We are thrilled to see our baby placed in such good hands
and to start today as official 'Googlers,'" the founders said
in a joint statement.
Zagat enlisted Goldman Sachs to explore a sale as early as
2008, although no buyers emerged in the middle of a recession.
The company might fetch as much as $200 million, it was
reported at the time.
In late 2009 Google was in talks to acquire Yelp for at
least $500 million, according to news reports at the time, but
the deal fell apart.
