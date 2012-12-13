Dec 12 Google Inc's mobile navigation application Google Maps will now be available in Apple Inc's app store, the Internet search giant said on its official blog.

The Google Maps app will be compatible with any iPhone or iPod Touch that runs iOS 5.1 or higher, the company said in a blog post. ()

Apple launched its own mapping service, and dropped Google's, in early September when it launched the iPhone 5 and rolled out the highly anticipated update to its mobile software platform iOS 6.

But users complained that Apple's new map service, based on Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker TomTom NV's data, contained glaring geographical errors and lacked features that made Google Maps so popular.