UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
LONDON Nov 28 British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion has purchased privately-owned outdoor clothing specialist Go Outdoors for 112.3 million pounds ($140.4 million), it said on Monday.
Go Outdoors, which is backed by 3i Group, trades from 58 UK stores, mainly in out-of-town retail parks. It made a pretax profit of 4.9 million pounds on revenue of 202.2 million pounds in its 2015-16 year.
JD Sports said the acquisition will complement its existing interest in the outdoor market through its Blacks, Millets, Ultimate Outdoors and Tiso businesses.
JD Sports also assumed net debt of about 16 million pounds as part of the deal. ($1 = 0.8001 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.