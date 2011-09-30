* Approved govt deal on concession, videolotto licence
* Agreed to pay 935 million euros for the licences
* Shares up 2.3 percent
ATHENS, Sept 30 Greek betting company OPAP
(OPAr.AT) on Friday confirmed its board approved a deal with
government to pay 935 million euros to extend its monopoly and
buy a new videolotto licence.
An OPAP official had told Reuters late on Thursday the board
gave initial approval to the multi-billion euro deal with the
government.
"At yesterday's meeting, OPAP's board ... decided to accept
the proposals of the Greek state", OPAP said in a bourse filing.
To renew its concession by 10 years until 2030, OPAP agreed
to pay 375 million euros and a 5 percent fee on its games' gross
profit from 2020 to 2030.
Partly state-owned OPAP, one of Greece's most precious
listed assets, is key to the country's efforts to raise 4
billion euros from privatisations this year and convince its
international lenders it is meeting its obligations to receive a
new tranche of an EU/IMF bailout.
OPAP said the cost for the videolottery terminals will be
560 million euros, with 474 million paid upfront after the deal
is signed. The rest will be paid two years after the VLTs
licence is put into force.
At 0756 GMT, shares in OPAP rose 2.3 percent to 7.72 euros,
outperforming the Athens bourse general index which shed
0.50 percent.
"The price is a bit higher that what was suggested but the
deal is positive since it adds value to the firm and improves
visibility," said HSBC analyst Paris Mantzavras.
OPAP said there were still some parts of the deal that
needed to be finalised.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander
and Helen Massy-Beresford)