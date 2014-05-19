May 19 GoPro Inc, which makes wearable action
cameras and accessories, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to
raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common
stock.
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays are the lead
underwriters of the IPO, the San Mateo, California-based company
told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus. (r.reuters.com/ges49v)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)