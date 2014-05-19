May 19 GoPro Inc, which makes wearable action cameras and accessories, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays are the lead underwriters of the IPO, the San Mateo, California-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/ges49v)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)