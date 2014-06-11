June 11 GoPro Inc IPO-GPRO.O, which makes wearable sports cameras and accessories, said it expected its initial public offering of shares to be priced $21-$24 per share.

The San Mateo, California-based company's 17.8 million-share IPO will raise $427.2 million at the top end of the range. (r.reuters.com/bem99v) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)