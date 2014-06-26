June 26 Shares of GoPro Inc - which makes cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to record and post their exploits online - rose as much as 26 percent in their market debut.

GoPro's shares rose to a high of $30.19 in early Nasdaq trading, valuing the company that popularized action cameras for consumers at up to $3.7 billion.

The San Mateo, California-based company's IPO raised $427.2 million, after its offering of 17.8 million class A shares was priced at $24, the high end of the expected price range.

GoPro sold 8.9 million shares, while the rest were offered by selling stockholders, including founder Nick Woodman and investors Riverwood Capital LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and Sageview Capital Master LP.

JP Morgan, Citigroup and Barclays were lead underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Neha Dimri in Bangalore)