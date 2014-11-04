Nov 4 GoPro Inc, which makes wearable
cameras used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies to
post their exploits online, said it has appointed Zander Lurie
as its senior vice president of media.
Lurie most recently worked as executive vice president at
Guggenheim Digital Media -- the owner of Dick Clark Productions
and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He worked previously on internet
strategy at CBS Corp after it bought computer website
CNET.
The appointment comes as short-seller Citron Research issued
a report questioning GoPro's media strategy and claiming its
shares were hugely overvalued. [bit.ly/1t8wwuu
]
