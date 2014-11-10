UPDATE 5-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)
Nov 10 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc announced a follow-on offering of $800 million of Class A shares, with its chief executive saying he plans to sell a portion of his holdings in the company.
It was not clear when CEO Nicholas Woodman would sell the shares. The lock-up period on the stock, which listed in June, expires on Dec. 22.
GoPro shares fell as much as 5.1 percent in early trading on Monday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram