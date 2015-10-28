Oct 28 GoPro Inc reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its wearable cameras in markets outside the United States, especially China.

Net income rose to $18.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30 from net income of $14.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $400.3 million from $280 million. (Reporting by AlanJohn Koshy)