BRIEF-Gensight Biologics FY net loss widens to 22.1 million euros
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015
Oct 30 GoPro Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 46 percent due to strong demand for its wearable cameras, which are used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies.
The company reported net income attributable to GoPro shareholders of $14.6 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $280 million from $192 million a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Monday to a 15-month closing high as investors picked up defensive shares while exporter shares were shunned due to the yen's gains, though volume was subdued ahead of key global events later this week.
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction