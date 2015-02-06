* Q1 profit forecast 15-17 cents/shr vs. est. 17 cents
* COO Nina Richardson resigns
* Holiday quarter revenue rose 75 pct
* Shares fall nearly 18 pct after the bell
(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Subrat Patnaik
Feb 5 Action camera maker GoPro Inc
forecast a current-quarter profit that could miss Wall Street
expectations and said its chief operating officer was resigning,
sending its shares down nearly 18 percent after the bell.
Nina Richardson, chief operating officer for the last two
years, will leave the company effective Feb. 27, GoPro said in a
regulatory filing. It did not give a reason for her departure.
GoPro, a pioneer in making cameras for mounting on helmets,
bikes and surfboards, forecast a profit of 15-17 cents per share
on sales of $330-$340 million for the first quarter of 2015.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 17 cents per share on
revenue of $324.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
San Mateo, California-based GoPro dominates the global
action camera market with a 94 percent share - closest rival
Sony Corp has just 3 percent. Hair-raising videos shot
by its cameras have made a big splash on the Internet.
GoPro's resounding success has prompted the likes of Garmin
Ltd, Panasonic Corp and Polaroid to launch
their own action cameras. The market has also attracted the
attention of Apple Inc.
GoPro's shares swung wildly in extended trading. Before
their dramatic reversal, they gained 14 percent after the
company announced revenue growth of 75 percent for a holiday
shopping quarter during which it sold 2.4 million cameras.
That translates as roughly 1,000 units sold every hour, said
Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and chief executive. Targeting
holiday season shoppers, the company launched the latest version
of its flagship Hero camera and a cheaper, entry-level camera.
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Andrew Uerkwitz said investors
might be nervous about GoPro's assertion on a post-earnings call
that international expansion is a key component of its revenue
growth strategy.
"If you have a bigger sequential decline and at the same
time international is going to be up more than the previous
year, something has to be down. We suspect that's core North
America," he said.
GoPro reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to
shareholders of $122.1 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue
rose to $633.9 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 70 cents per share on
revenue of $580.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Thursday's close of $54.37, GoPro's stock had more
than doubled since its market debut in June.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robin Paxton)