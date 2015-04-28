(Adds forecast, analyst comments; updates shares)
By Kshitiz Goliya
April 28 Wearable camera maker GoPro Inc
forecast current-quarter profit and revenue above
analysts' expectations, citing strong demand for its flagship
Hero4 action cameras.
Shares of the company, which also reported
better-than-expected first-quarter profit and revenue, rose 8.6
percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
GoPro, whose cameras are used by surfers, skydivers and
other action junkies, said it was focusing on Japan, Korea and
China markets.
The company said it planned to expand its offerings in China
by the end of the second quarter. GoPro gets about half of its
total revenue from markets outside the United States.
"It appears that entry in China which happened in January is
off to a good start and it feels like they got fairly high
expectations for that to continue in (second quarter),"
Dougherty & Co analyst Charles Anderson told Reuters.
GoPro, which claims to make the five top-selling camera or
camcorders in the United States, has said expansion outside the
U.S. market is key to its efforts to boost revenue growth.
GoPro's success has prompted companies such as Garmin Ltd
, Panasonic Corp and Polaroid to launch their
own action cameras. The market has also attracted the attention
of Apple Inc.
GoPro forecast earnings of 24-26 cents per share and revenue
of $380 million-$400 million for the second quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 16 cents per
share and revenue of $333.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
GoPro's net income attributable to shareholders nearly
doubled to $16.8 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first
quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $363.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents per
share and revenue of $341 million.
GoPro said sales from markets outside the United States,
including Europe and Asia Pacific, jumped 66 percent.
Separately, GoPro said it would buy Kolor, a virtual reality
software maker.
"It's very clear based on this acquisition they (GoPro) are
probably going to develop a camera that can record video 360
degree, the spherical video," Anderson said.
The San Mateo, California-based company's shares were
trading at $51.10 after the bell.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)