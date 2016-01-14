Jan 14 Gopro Inc's disappointing
fourth-quarter revenue forecast showed that its action cameras
are losing traction with customers, with analysts expecting the
company's fortunes to turn only after a successful launch of
commercial drones.
Shares of the company are set to open down 26 percent at
$10.80 on Thursday - a huge drop from the high of $98.47 it
touched in July 2014.
The wearable camera maker said on Wednesday it expects
revenue of about $435 million for the fourth quarter, well below
the average analyst estimate of $511.9 million.
Wall Street's reaction was severe - JMP Securities slashed
its price target on the stock to $21 from $90, while J.P. Morgan
halved its target to $21 from $42.
Cowen & Co was the most bearish with a $11 price target,
which it revised from $18.
GoPro said quarterly revenue was hit by a price cut meant to
boost demand for its Hero4 Session cameras. The company launched
the flagship camera in July for $399.99, but slashed its price
by $100 two months later.
"We expect a temporary pause in growth to persist for at
least a quarter or two as the firm burns through lower margin
Session inventory," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note.
GoPro's helmet- and body-mounted cameras are popular with
surfers, skydivers and other adventure sports enthusiasts, but
recent advancements in video-shooting capabilities of
smartphones is likely eroding GoPro's consumer base.
Some analysts said they expect investments made in 2015 to
develop new products to help the company in the latter part of
this year.
"We believe the next positive catalyst for GPRO may not
arrive until Q2 at the earliest, with the introduction of the
quadcopter and other potential product updates, including Hero 5
and the company's long-awaited new editing and sharing
platform," Baird Equity Research analysts wrote in a note.
GoPro plans to introduce quadcopters in the first half of
2016 and has been putting out teaser videos to gauge the
landscape before a full launch. (bit.ly/1RnkU8T)
The company, which said on Wednesday it plans to trim its
workforce by 7 percent, is also expected to launch virtual
reality technologies and update its editing software this year
to reaccelerate growth.
"A long-awaited major software platform revision remains
key, in our view, to improve the user experience and cut the
time commitment to create and share edited videos, especially to
attract more casual users," Cowen & Co analysts wrote.
