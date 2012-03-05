LJUBLJANA, March 5 Slovenia's largest
household appliances maker Gorenje will by September
move its cooker production to its factory in the Czech Republic
from the factory in Finland's Lahti to reduce production costs,
the company said on Monday.
Gorenje took over the factory in Finland, which employs 106
people, in 2010 when it purchased Scandinavian household
appliances maker Asko.
Shares in Gorenje, which also operates factories in
Slovenia, Serbia and Sweden, were unchanged at 4.5 euros by the
end of trading on Monday before the news was released, while the
blue-chip SBI index gained 0.82 percent.
