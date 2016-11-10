LJUBLJANA Nov 10 Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje said on Thursday that Japan's Panasonic , which performed due diligence on the European company earlier this year, had decided against a takeover deal.

Gorenje also said it expected to end 2016 with a group net profit of 7.6 million euros ($8.3 million), up from a profit of 4.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)