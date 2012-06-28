LJUBLJANA, June 28 Slovenia's largest household appliances maker Gorenje plans to move its entire production of washing machines, dryers and dish washers from its Swedish subsidiary Asko and cut some 450 jobs, Gorenje said on Thursday.

The company said 50 marketing and development jobs would remain in Sweden after it makes the move to Slovenia in the next year.

"Asko is in negative figures and its performance is worse than expected ... while conditions in the household appliances sector have also worsened since the onset of the global economic crisis," Gorenje said in a statement.

Gorenje took over Asko in 2010. In March it announced it would in September move its cooker production from Asko's unit in Finland to Gorenje's factory in the Czech Republic, cutting 106 jobs.

Shares of Gorenje, which also has a factory in Serbia, lost 0.21 percent to 4.8 euros by the end of trading on Thursday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index fell by 0.68 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)