BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
Nov 14 Production at Chevron Corp's $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project was shut temporarily but restart activities are under way, a company spokesman said.
The plant was shut as part of a brief unplanned outage that delayed a handful of shipments but avoided cancellations, several trade sources said on Friday.
"Production on Gorgon LNG Train 1 was temporarily halted for minor maintenance," Chevron spokesman Cam Van Ast said in email to Reuters late on Friday.
"Train 2 production is unaffected and continues to ramp up," he said in reference to the latest production line being brought on stream.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David Goodman)
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share