BRIEF-Investors Bank names Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer
LONDON May 31 Chevron has restarted the first production line at its giant Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Australia following an outage, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
A failed measurement device in mid-May forced Chevron to idle Train 1 for repair and other routine work which was expected to last about a month.
"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has resumed," a spokesman said.
"Trains 2 and 3 are running normally, and we continue to ship cargoes," he said.
The three-train project can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)
* ViaSat Inc - ViaSat-2 satellite completed additional major milestones including chemical orbit raising phase of program; and deployment of solar arrays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $0.36per share