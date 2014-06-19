(Corrects million to billion in 5th paragraph)
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, June 19 Swiss-based hedge fund group
Gottex Fund Management Holdings is targeting a $6.5
billion boost to its assets, around half of which will come from
acquisitions in Asia and the United States, its chief executive
said.
Speaking to Reuters as the firm completes its acquisition of
peer EIM Group, Chief Executive Joachim Gottschalk said he
expects to announce a new deal in Asia within six months.
"It's the U.S. and China where we are looking for further
acquisitions and further development on the organic and non
organic front," he said. "Within the next 6 months you will
certainly hear something about our Asian expansion."
The merger with EIM, which is still pending regulatory
approval, brings total assets to around $8.5 billion which
Gottex hopes to grow to $15 billion within five years.
Since the financial crisis, more onerous regulation has
driven up operating costs for investment managers, while large
institutional investors often rule out allocating any hedge fund
money to firms with less than $10 billion under management.
"If you look at where the flows of institutions in
alternatives go, it goes to the 10 billion plus investment
managers," Gottschalk said.
In response, many hedge funds have moved to increase their
scale by merging with rivals.
Other plans include offering clients access to Chinese
assets and Gottex, with Shanghai joint venture partner VStone
Asset Management, has applied for a Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) licence.
This would allow it to invest directly in China's mainland
capital markets. Gottschalk said he expects to start marketing
investments in Chinese markets by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Louise Heavens and
David Holmes)