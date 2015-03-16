LONDON, March 16 Swiss money manager Gottex is preparing to launch its first low cost "risk premia" investment product that will offer hedge fund type returns to institutional investors, a top executive said.

The so-called "risk premia" refer to gains that hedge funds generate through different types of market exposure, such as by borrowing in countries with low interest rates and investing in those with higher rates.

Gottex is working with a global bank to launch the product over the next two months, co-founder Max Gottschalk said, although he declined to identify the bank, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

The move is part of a push by fund of hedge funds such as Gottex to revive their business after many were hit hard by the financial crisis. Investors are reluctant to pay them a fee on top of the 2 percent management and 20 percent performance fee typically charged by hedge funds they advise on.

"With risk premia a fund of funds becomes cheaper than a hedge fund," Gottschalk said. The Gottex risk premia multi-strategy fund will have a total expense ratio of below 1 percent, Gottschalk said.

Large institutions are starting to migrate slowly to these risk premia products because they are cheaper, liquid and provide full transparency on how the money is being made. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)