LONDON, March 16 Swiss money manager Gottex
is preparing to launch its first low cost "risk premia"
investment product that will offer hedge fund type returns to
institutional investors, a top executive said.
The so-called "risk premia" refer to gains that hedge funds
generate through different types of market exposure, such as by
borrowing in countries with low interest rates and investing in
those with higher rates.
Gottex is working with a global bank to launch the product
over the next two months, co-founder Max Gottschalk said,
although he declined to identify the bank, citing a
non-disclosure agreement.
The move is part of a push by fund of hedge funds such as
Gottex to revive their business after many were hit hard by the
financial crisis. Investors are reluctant to pay them a fee on
top of the 2 percent management and 20 percent performance fee
typically charged by hedge funds they advise on.
"With risk premia a fund of funds becomes cheaper than a
hedge fund," Gottschalk said. The Gottex risk premia
multi-strategy fund will have a total expense ratio of below 1
percent, Gottschalk said.
Large institutions are starting to migrate slowly to these
risk premia products because they are cheaper, liquid and
provide full transparency on how the money is being made.
