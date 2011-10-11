HONG KONG Oct 11 Swiss asset manager Gottex Fund Management Holding Ltd has hired former Wellington Management Co executive Steven Lee Hyungwk as managing director to drive business development in the Asia-Pacific region, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hyungwk joins Gottex co-founder Max Gottschalk, who moved to Hong Kong earlier this year to help expand the fund of hedge funds business in Asia-Pacific.

Gottex manages about $9 billion in assets. It has invested about $400 million in Asia-focused hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)