ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters)-Swiss hedge funds manager Gottex swung to a net profit in the first half of 2011 as fee-earning assets jumped and positive returns from its flagship fund earned the company incentive fees for the first time since the financial crisis.

The asset manager earned $1.0 million through June 30 against a loss of $2.4 million in the same period a year earlier. Total assets rose to $8.9 billion, up 22 percent.

The positive performance of the company's main market neutral fund - a fund which keeps exposure to the market neutral by balancing long and short positions - contrasted the broad losses of hedge fund indexes this year.

Gottex shares were 7.6 percent higher in early trading, although volumes were thin. The company's shares had lost 34 percent year-to-date.

Chief Executive Joachim Gottschalk said ongoing economic uncertainty and the European sovereign debt crisis were likely to impact near-term client flows to the hedge funds industry, but said the longer-term picture was encouraging.

"Gottex, like the rest of our industry, have to be prepared to face a volatile risk-on, risk-off environment, but we remain positive about the longer term outlook, as the relative stability of hedge fund returns will draw investors back to our asset class," Gottschalk said.

Hedge fund assets were broadly stable compared to year-end at $6.8 billion, while at Gottex Solutions Services, the managed account platform which offers investors more visibility and control over their investments, assets rose to $2.1 billion from $1.6 billion at year end. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)