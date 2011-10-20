ZURICH Oct 20 Fee-earning assets at Swiss asset manager Gottex fell 8 percent in the third quarter as a weakening global economy and the euro zone debt crisis hit securities prices, pushing hedge funds to one of their worst quarters.

Gottex founder and chief executive Joachim Gottschalk pointed to bright spots on the horizon, including a promising fund launch and new regulations which could help group's managed account platform.

"We see good traction for our multi-asset fund in the United States where we are in the middle of a roadshow. Multi-asset funds may be where the action lies in the fund of funds industry," Gottschalk told Reuters in an interview.

Gottex assets fell to 8.16 billion Swiss francs ($9.1 billion) at the end of September despite its funds of hedge funds portfolios outperforming benchmarks.

Across the business, market losses reduced assets by 350 million francs while net client withdrawals were 180 million. Other factors, including returns to investors from funds that are being closed, came to 160 million francs.

Gottex shares, which have fallen 41 percent so far this year, were unchanged at 1027 GMT, trading at 3.40 Swiss francs.

While assets in the company's managed account platform, Gottex Solutions Services, fell for the first quarter since it was launched in 2009, it had net inflows of 50 million francs.

Investor demand for managed accounts -- personalised portfolios which give investors visibility and control over their assets -- has grown since many hedge funds restricted or blocked investor withdrawals during the financial crisis.

"There is big traction for GSS, and with regulations like Solvency II for the insurance world, managed accounts and the transparency they offer can substantially reduce that capital requirements for insurers with hedge fund investments," Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk was also bullish on credit strategies, and said Gottex's credit fund had returned 1.2 percent in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark index by more than six percentage points.

However, headwinds remain for the hedge funds industry, and capital raising will continue to be affected by global markets, he said. "If the euro zone politicians get things sorted we will see inflows again. Otherwise it is a market where it is difficult to raise capital in the short term," he said. ($1 = 0.899 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Dan Lalor)