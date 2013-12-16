By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH Dec 16 Celebrity financier Arpad Busson
is selling hedge fund investor EIM Group to Switzerland's Gottex
Fund Management Holdings in a move the Swiss fund
manager said on Monday would create a group with fee earning
assets of close to $10 billion.
Busson, a high-profile figure in the hedge fund world partly
as a result of his relationship with actress Uma Thurman, has
been considering a sale of EIM, which he chairs and founded in
the early 1990s, for more than a year.
Further consolidation among so-called funds of hedge funds
has been anticipated since a spate of deals in 2012, with
managers running less than $3 billion facing a struggle to
survive amid shrinking assets and rising costs.
Busson, known as "Arki" in the industry, is also well known
for his charity work and his involvement in the lavish ARK Gala
Dinner which was a highlight of the London hedge fund industry's
social calendar but was this year quietly shelved.
Scale is becoming increasingly important in fund management
for dealing with regulatory requirements and also because of
clients' preference for larger firms, Gottex said, adding it
aimed to further increase its asset base in the next two years.
Gottex said it remained on the look-out for new partners to
widen its distribution.
The combined group will focus on multi-asset, multi-manager
and Asia-focused investments, as well as risk and
infrastructure, the firms said.
EIM shareholders will receive up to 14 million newly-issued
Gottex shares and own approximately 30 percent of the combined
group, pending approval from Gottex shareholders and regulators,
the firms said.
Based on Gottex's closing share price of 2.25 Swiss francs
on Friday, 14 million shares would be worth around 31.5 million
francs ($35.4 million). Shares in Gottex closed 7 percent higher
on Monday at 2.41 Swiss francs following news of the purchase of
EIM Group.
Gottex shareholders would own the remaining 70 percent of
the enlarged group, which will retain Gottex chief executive
Joachim Gottschalk as its head, the two firms added.
Both firms expect the transaction to be completed within
three to four months.
EIM, founded in 1992, provides strategies for high net worth
and institutional investors around the world, and held $3.0
billion in assets under management at the end of September.
Gottex said last month it would form a joint venture with
China's VStone Asset Management, to further its aim to invest in
Asia and raise capital from the region.