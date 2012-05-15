Botswana opposition groups unite to challenge ruling BDP
GABORONE , Feb 3 Botswana's four main opposition parties launched a coalition on Friday to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.
HONG KONG May 16 Swiss fund of hedge funds manager Gottex is acquiring Hong Kong-based Penjing Asset Management, a year after its co-founder Max Gottschalk moved to the region to accelerate the firm's expansion into Asia.
Penjing, which manages $434 million, will boost Gottex's allocation to Asia hedge funds to about $800 million, Gottschalk told Reuters in an interview, making the combined business one of the biggest fund of hedge funds in the region.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals in Hong Kong, involves a combination of Gottex's up to 1.75 million shares and cash paid over a period of two years, he said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Gary Hill)
GABORONE , Feb 3 Botswana's four main opposition parties launched a coalition on Friday to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2019 elections.
* Jennison Associates LLC reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3UcFk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 President Donald Trump on Friday will call on the U.S. Labor Department to delay for 180 days the implementation of its fiduciary duty rule requiring brokers offering retirement investment advice to put their clients' interest first, according to a draft memo seen by Reuters.