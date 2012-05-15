(Adds details, quotes)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG May 16 Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds
manager Gottex is buying Hong Kong-based Penjing Asset
Management, a year after Gottex co-founder Max Gottschalk moved
to Asia to accelerate the firm's expansion in the region.
Penjing, which manages $434 million, will boost Gottex's
allocation to Asia hedge funds to about $800 million, Gottschalk
told Reuters in an interview, making the combined business one
of the biggest fund-of-hedge-funds in the region.
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals in
Hong Kong, will be paid for by a combination of up to 1.75
million Gottex shares and cash over two years.
"It will immediately provide Gottex with a full suite of
Asia-based products and enable us to service our global clients
taking exposure to the region," said Gottschalk, who moved to
Hong Kong in early 2011 to head the fund's Asia operations.
"At the same time, it gives us strong presence in Asia,
enabling us to engage with local clients more meaningfully," he
said.
Ronnie Wu, founder and the chief investment officer of
Penjing will become a senior member of Gottex's executive
committee and research committee, and will focus on investments.
The two firms will combine operations in Hong Kong, creating
Gottex Penjing Asset Management with more than 20 staff.
Gottex, which managed $7.6 billion at the end of March, was
founded in 1992. Global fund-of-hedge-funds are looking for
alternative ways to grow as many large pension plans have
started to invest directly in hedge funds.
Gottex's Chief Executive Joachim Gottschalk told Reuters
earlier this year that he saw Asia as Gottex's main growth area,
and said the company would be prepared to make acquisitions to
expand in the region.
Industry tracker Eurekahedge estimates that nearly 1,300
Asia focused hedge funds are managing about $130 billion.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)