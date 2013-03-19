BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015
FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany's corporate governance commission is on the lookout for a new chairman after Klaus-Peter Mueller told fellow members he plans to step down from the post this summer, two people familiar with the commission's thinking said on Tuesday.
Mueller, who is also supervisory board chairman of Commerzbank, expects a new chairman to be found by summer, the sources said. Germany's ministry of justice makes appointments to the commission, which currently has 12 members.
Mueller has headed the commission for the past five years.
The commission, set up in 2001, created a code of conduct to make Germany's corporate governance rules transparent for both national and international investors.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Kathrin Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ