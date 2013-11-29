* Preferential treatment for government bonds at risk
* Peripheral banks could trim holdings faster
* International investors unlikely to stem tide
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Peripheral European countries like
Spain and Italy will face a hike in borrowing costs if
suggestions by European Central Bank members to remove the
preferential treatment for government bonds on banks' balance
sheets are imposed.
Under the current system, banks do not have to hold capital
against government securities, which are zero risk-weighted, but
changes floated this week by senior ECB figures would likely
prompt widespread selling in riskier countries that rely heavily
on their largely domestic bank buyer base.
"If I felt it was a real risk, it would create massive
selling pressure and I would suggest we don't hold BTPs [Italian
government bonds], for instance," said Andreas Utermann, global
chief investment officer at AllianzGI, which manages assets of
EUR322bn worldwide.
ECB governing council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday
that ending the preferential treatment of government bonds
would contribute to a more stable financial system.
This sentiment was echoed by ECB executive board member
Benoit Coeure in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, although he
and other ECB members were quick to stress that such discussions
would have to happen at an international level through the Basel
Committee for Banking Supervision.
The ECB's asset quality review of eurozone banks next year
will assign government bonds a zero-risk weighting, but there
has not yet been a decision on how they will be treated by the
European Banking Authority's accompanying stress tests.
The current blanket policy for government securities
considers Germany's Triple A rated bonds to bear the same risks
as those of Spain and Italy, rated in the Triple B category just
a couple of notches above junk.
Any change to this, however, could prove disastrous for
weaker eurozone countries.
VICIOUS LOOP
The financial crisis led to a domestication of bond holdings
in countries such as Spain and Italy, as foreign investors
started to withdraw. Then the ECB Long-Term Refinancing
Operation, which started in 2011 to try to spur bank lending by
allowing eurozone banks to post government bonds to the central
bank in return for cheap funding, reinforced the link between
banks and their sovereigns.
The Spanish treasury said that foreign participation in
their debt sales dropped to below 10% in 2012, leaving the
country to lean on its domestic banks to manage its mammoth
refinancing needs and fund fiscal shortfalls.
Towards the end of last year, however, a promise from the
ECB to purchase the bonds of flailing member states encouraged
foreign investors to once again take positions in high-yielding
European sovereigns.
"It is true that Spanish banks used to be the main players
in government debt auctions, but this year we have seen a lot of
interest from real money accounts outside of Spain," said Eloy
Fontecha, managing director, global fixed income at BBVA.
Statistics from the Bank of Spain show that domestic banks
still form the cornerstone of demand for its credit, however.
Domestic banks held EUR235bn of its government bonds in August,
equivalent to around 40% of the total stock, up from EUR164bn,
or 35%, in 2011.
Holdings from non-resident investors have declined by 5%
over the period.
Now evidence has emerged that Spanish banks are starting to
trim back their government debt holdings as well, of which a
large share is likely to be domestic.
Spanish banks sold EUR8.9bn worth of government bonds in
October and EUR3.4bn in September, data released by the ECB
showed this week.
So far, the market reaction to this trend has been
relatively sanguine, and some believe the link between the likes
of Spain and its domestic banks is overstated.
"It is not clear that the stability of Spanish government
yields are dependent on the holdings of Spanish banks," said
Fontecha at BBVA.
Bankers who have worked on sovereign debt placements for the
likes of Spain this year, however, are concerned the ECB is
playing with fire.
"The consequences would be so drastic for BTPs and Bonos
[Spain government bonds] that it is too big a call for
policymakers," said one such banker.
CLEAR CUT
The Italian treasury is already resigned to the fact that
its domestic banks will likely have to cut holdings.
"It's clear that with the ECB's asset quality review and
stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their
exposure," Maria Cannata, the head of debt management, said on
Rai2 television channel last week.
Cannata also hopes that foreign institutional investors will
help to stem the sell-off from domestic banks.
Data from the Bank of Italy, however, show Italian banks
held around EUR417bn, or around 25%, of government bonds in
circulation at the end of August, up from EUR265bn in 2011,
which was around 16%.
Non-resident holdings have dropped by 7% over the same
period.
Italy's banks appear to be cutting back sovereign debt
holdings at a slower than Spain's, but it is still significant.
The ECB recorded a EUR840m decrease in October, after a similar
amount of selling in September.
