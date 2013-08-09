* Regulatory pressures squeeze sovereign bond trading
* RBC tests new supra and agency-focused strategy
* Rivals question ability of bank to hold on to key clients
By John Geddie and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - More banks could be poised to follow
RBC and exit unprofitable European government market-making,
removing a valuable source of liquidity in these markets and
potentially hiking borrowing costs for some sovereigns.
Banks' sovereign businesses are buckling under the weight of
a regulatory squeeze on trading book capital and the prohibitive
costs associated with primary dealerships.
The Canadian bank unexpectedly culled its European
government coverage in late July, and could well be a
trailblazer for others looking to maximise profits if it can
continue to win mandates with its remaining supranational and
agency clients.
"It's possible other banks will exit government bond
trading. The return on equity on this business is very
challenging right now because of the capital requirements on
trading books and other regulatory developments, not to mention
other costs associated with being a primary dealer," said Elie
El Hayek, global head of interest rate trading at HSBC.
"We've already seen that starting in smaller countries where
banks will exit first, reducing the liquidity of their bond
markets and increasing their funding costs."
Sovereign bond trading has long been seen as imperative for
a successful fixed-income franchise, not least to win syndicated
and other ancillary business from countries' debt management
offices, but also because many large funds and central banks
have traditionally only transacted with primary dealers.
Debt managers, especially at smaller sovereigns, have
regularly seen investment banks join and then leave primary
dealerships, but new regulations could increase this churn as
they try to find the right model.
RBC was not the first bank to re-evaluate its sovereign
business when it exited Belgium, Italy, France, Germany and
Spain and reallocated those resources towards the fee-paying
sub-sovereign business supranational and agency franchise.
"We have all learnt during the crisis that it is important
to do what you do best, and do it well, not just to be average
in a lot of things," said Jonathan Hunter, global head of
fixed-income and currencies at RBC.
Other houses have been selectively ducking out of
dealerships over the past year. BNP Paribas, for example, left
the Netherlands at the end of 2012, while UBS exited Austria as
part of its scale-back in fixed income in October.
Primary dealership duties such as bidding at auctions are
already costly, while regulation is squeezing margins on
secondary trading desks. Basel capital regulations such as the
incremental risk charge have reduced banks' ability to warehouse
bond positions, meaning they often have to offload clients'
trades in the interdealer market right away at a loss.
The Volcker Rule, which restricts banks from taking large
positions in individual securities, will only compound the
situation, not least because the current rules only exempt US
Treasuries - much to the chagrin of European sovereigns.
"I think it will eventually force a change in the structure
of government bond markets. As banks lose the capacity to
warehouse risk and buffer flows, volatility in government bond
spreads will increase," said El Hayek at HSBC.
PLAYING TO ITS STRENGTHS
UBS reduced its footprint in October, withdrawing from SSA
new issues because of the eye-watering costs of doing long-term
swaps with sub-sovereign clients and in an attempt to refocus on
its main wealth management client base. In contrast, RBC seems
happy to continue in this part of the business, which it sees as
a core franchise.
The Canadian bank's pragmatism appears to have struck home
with other firms which, like RBC, languish at the bottom of
sovereign league tables - never committing quite enough capital
to win fee-paying syndications, or with the specialism to
benefit from ancillary business.
"Frankly, there may be some clients that will see it as
downside if we don't trade swaps in conjunction with cash, but
it allows us to play to our strengths of extending capital in
the form of counterparty risk to our core clients when they want
hedges to accompany bond issuance," said one head of syndicate
at a European bank currently active in several primary
dealerships on the continent, including Germany and France.
"Firms like us who are in it, but do not make as much as we
should with the capital we allocate, are always contemplating
withdrawing."
RBC's move has drawn criticism some houses on the Street.
Rivals are trying to draw business away from the bank by arguing
that sovereign dealerships are the core of any SSA franchise and
that RBC's withdrawal shows it is not fully committed to the
sector.
Ultimately, it is the issuers that have the final say,
however, and they are unlikely to want to lose such an amenable
counterpart - especially in terms of the balance sheet and
plentiful swap lines it offers.
The European SSA market is dominated by three borrowers,
with the European Investment Bank, Europe's bailout fund the
EFSF and German development bank KfW accounting for more than
85% of issuance volume this year.
The EFSF keeps a close eye on government league tables when
awarding its own mandates. RBC has never won an EFSF deal, and
now probably never will.
The EIB and KfW, on the other hand, are a different story.
Banks constantly bemoan the asymmetric swap agreements these
issuers have, and many warn that their exposure to these clients
is reaching saturation point.
RBC, in contrast, said there were signs or progress in this
area and reaffirmed its commitment to it by hiring a new euro
swaps trader and SSA trader, who joined just days after it had
fired five government traders. A week later, the bank won a lead
manager mandate for a EUR900m tap of the EIB's 2.75% September
2025.
