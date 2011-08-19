LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - The possibility of using Euro bonds as a way of solving the European sovereign crisis returned to the forefront market participants' mind this week. While issuance could still be a long way off, SSA bankers have started discussing how they would work in practice.

How to price such an instrument has been at the core of the debate despite the lack of clarity over the way in which it would be structured and which sovereigns might be included. The question of what rating the entity might have is fundamental to the pricing argument.

"Based on national composition of the GDP of the European Union there is no certainty that a Euro bond would be Triple A rated," said one SSA syndicate banker. "And if GDP is taken into account on percentage basis the composite rating is likely to be closer to that of Italy (A+/Aa2/AA-) which would imply a much more generous pricing structure than either the EIB or the European Financial Stability Facility," he added.

Five-year Italian BTPs currently trade at around 200bp over mid-swaps and given the current tension in peripheral markets this is probably too wide a reference point.

"A better reference for establishing a Euro bond pricing range might be Belgium (Aa1/AA+/AA+) at around 100bp over swaps with the EIB, at mid-swaps flat, the tight end of the range. In any case, Euro bonds would trade cheaper than the major European agency issuers," another SSA banker suggested.

But there is not even agreement on this pricing level as others believe that the incremental liquidity Euro bonds will ultimately offer would suggest that they trade through other SSA issuers.

As an idea that has been in the background for several years, it is hard to imagine that Euro bonds are currently any closer to being a reality as the objective remains mired in political decisions.

It has been reported that the cost of the area wide bonds to Germany would be around EUR47bn per annum, and therein lies the reason why Germany and others would need time to work on gaining acceptance from the general populace for this idea. According to the latest reports the idea was not even discussed at this week's meeting between Angela Merkel and Nicholas Sarkozy.

A JP Morgan research report released on Friday entitled "Euro bonds are not any easy option," suggests fundamental governance reforms would be required for the project to gain traction.

In particular, "Germany and other creditor nations would seek a centralised right of veto on national budgets if Euro bonds were to be issued."

A number of different proposals have already been suggested for the way in which Euro bonds could be structured which, according to JP Morgan share a number of weaknesses foremost of which is that of reducing the incentive to reduce budget deficits.

One such scheme put forward by the Brussels based think-tank Bruegel Institute was the May 2010 Blue Bond proposal in which the basic concept is that the EU issues Blue Bonds - senior sovereign debt with joint and several liability - up to the equivalent of 60% of GDP of aggregate Eurozone national debt.

Each member of the Eurozone receives a Blue Bond allocation. Beyond this allocation, national governments can issue supplementary Red Bonds - junior subordinated stand-alone debt - with an appropriate risk premium tacked on and with procedures in place for an orderly default.

"Nothing will come of these discussions without protracted debate at a national level, but is it likely within a five year time frame? Almost certainly yes would be my answer," said one banker. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Helene Durand)