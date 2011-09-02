WARSAW, Sept 2 The Warsaw Stock Exchange
has filed a non-binding bid for an 80 percent stake in
its smaller rival PolPX specializing in energy and commodities
trading, the exchange said on Friday.
The Polish Treasury, one of the sellers, said PolPX
shareholders were waiting until Sept. 5 for offers.
In July the Polish government, PGE , Energa and
other shareholders controlling a combined 80 percent of PolPX
agreed to coordinate the sale of their stakes.
The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading
platform last year but due to legal issues trading never took
off, and the exchange from the start declared its interest in
taking over PolPX.
Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading
market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently
liquid to support as many small players.
Polish media also speculated that the Scandinavian power
exchange Nord Pool might be interested in buying PolPX.
