WARSAW, Sept 2 The Warsaw Stock Exchange has filed a non-binding bid for an 80 percent stake in its smaller rival PolPX specializing in energy and commodities trading, the exchange said on Friday.

The Polish Treasury, one of the sellers, said PolPX shareholders were waiting until Sept. 5 for offers.

In July the Polish government, PGE , Energa and other shareholders controlling a combined 80 percent of PolPX agreed to coordinate the sale of their stakes.

The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading platform last year but due to legal issues trading never took off, and the exchange from the start declared its interest in taking over PolPX.

Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently liquid to support as many small players.

Polish media also speculated that the Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool might be interested in buying PolPX. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)