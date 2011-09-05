WARSAW, Sept 5 Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch exchange APX-Endex, Polish grid company PSE Operator and the Warsaw stock exchange have been invited to bid for trading platform PolPX, newspaper Rzeczpospolita said on Monday.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Friday it filed a non-binding bid for an 80 percent stake in its smaller rival specialising in energy and commodities trading.

Poland's Treasury Ministry, one of the sellers, had said PolPX shareholders had set a Monday deadline for offers. It was not immediately available for comment.

In July the ministry, power utilities PGE and Energa and other shareholders controlling a combined 80 percent of PolPX agreed to co-ordinate the sale of their stakes.

Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently liquid to support as many small players. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)