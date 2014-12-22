BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Gozde GSYO :
* Says book building dates for TRY 300 million bonds between December 24-25, 2014
* Sees bond issuance to take place on Dec 29, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.